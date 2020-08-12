You are the owner of this article.
Cars catch fire at Merrillville apartment complex, officials say; cause under investigation
stock fire

Photo illustration.

 Jonathan Miano | The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a row of cars parked at the Lakes at 8201 apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Merrillville firefighters responded about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 1900 block of West 85th Avenue, where the cars were ablaze, Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.

A total of eight vehicles had caught fire by the time first responders arrived to the scene. Six of those vehicles were completely engulfed in flames and suffered heavy damage, Yerga said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes, Yerga said.

Investigators were working to determine the fire's cause as of Wednesday afternoon. The fire is believed to have started in one of the vehicles and spread to the other seven, Yerga said.

Merrillville police Det. Ray Smith said officers responded to the scene Tuesday morning, but there was no criminal investigation into the incident as of Wednesday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

