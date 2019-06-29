{{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Celebrating savory delicacies and time-honored music, the Broad Street Blues Fest & BBQ in Griffith combined both elements in its fourth year of good food and tunes.

Band after band took the stage in Griffith Central Park on with as many as 10 acts lined up from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, providing a constant back drop of blues music on two stages. Adding to the ambiance were 20 food vendors grilling, smoking and roasting meats, alongside an array of sweet treats.

The event has grown and evolved over the years, said Griffith Activities Director Michelle Velez. She said word has traveled far and wide about the fest, bringing in a variety of performers and vendors each year.

“Every year it gets bigger,” Velez said. “We always have new acts and new vendors.”

There are six upcoming acts lined up for Sunday, including J. Johnson Blues Band, Keith Jackson & Triple Dose Band, The Smiley Tillmon Band with special guest Radka Kasparcova, Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama, Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials and GuitarMan Blues.

Contemporary blues singer, songwriter and guitarist Samantha Fish is of the biggest names who has played in the history of the fest, Velez said. Fish performed Friday night to a completely packed park, she said.

“I had people call from Missouri and Oklahoma about seeing Samantha Fish,” Velez said. “They couldn't believe it was a free event.”

This year is the start of a new tradition with the “After Hours Blues Party,” which features live acts throughout restaurants and bars in downtown Griffith after 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We wanted a fun way to showcase our downtown businesses and the restaurant owners were excited to be a part of it,” Velez said.

The annual “BBQ Judging Competition” puts food vendors head-to-head to compete for the title of best overall barbecue, best brisket, best ribs, best sauce and best pork. This year winners will be awarded with golden pig trophies.

“We have some people who enter national competitions,” Velez said. “We have some top guys in the game competing here.”

William “Scooter” Holloway, an owner of Scooter's BBQ, won best pork last year with their barbecued pulled pork. Scooter's BBQ caters across Northwest Indiana and beyond for a variety of events, but the Broad Street Blues Fest & BBQ has become a favorite spot to showcase their saucy expertise. Holloway lives in Kouts, Indiana, but hails from Texas, bringing some southern touches to his cuisine.

“I'm third generation when it comes to barbecue,” Holloway said. “In 1946 my grandpa created his own recipe and since then my dad did it, my uncles did it and my cousins did it. My grandpa made the rub and the sauce, and we just try and not to screw up grandpa's recipes.”

Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar and Hog Haven, both restaurants in Dyer, also added to the variety of barbecue with smoked brisket, pulled pork, pork chops, ribs and more. 

“This is a lot of fun every year,” Brian Atkinson, Doc's Smokehouse vice-president of operations, said. “There's great music and great people. This fest is one of our favorite things to do.”

