MERRILLVILLE — The Catholic Foundation is announcing the availability of grant funding through the Mercy Fund.
In recognition of Pope Francis' Jubilee of Mercy in 2016, a grant-making endowment within the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana was instituted. Through donations of more than $100,000, the Mercy Fund will make its 2019 grant awards for projects that embody spiritual and corporal works of mercy in the Gary Diocese.
To be considered, eligible candidates should visit catholicfuture.org for guidelines and applications for grant awards up to $5,000. Applications will be accepted up to June 1. Winners will be announced in August.
The Mercy Fund is one of more than 30 funds endowed with the Catholic Foundation, whose mission is to empower people to express their faith by providing perpetual financial support for diocesan ministries, parishes and schools. The Catholic Foundation has acquired close to $10 million in assets and has created endowments to perpetually support parish ministry, Catholic education, Catholic support services and vocations.
For more information, visit catholicfuture.org