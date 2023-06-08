Catholic parishes around Northwest Indiana are inviting the community to join in the celebration of Corpus Christi.

Public processions Sunday with the Eucharist will honor the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Jesus. The feast day is also known as Corpus Christi Sunday.

Catholics believe the bread and wine presented at Mass become the actual Body and Blood of Christ through the invocation of the Holy Spirit and the words of Jesus at the Last Supper.

In a Eucharistic procession, the Eucharistic host is placed in a golden stand called a monstrance. The priest or deacon then processes with the Eucharist, also known as the Blessed Sacrament, in the monstrance with the faithful following behind him, singing hymns and reciting prayers.

Here is a list of Eucharistic processions scheduled around the Region:

• Chesterton: St. Patrick Parish, immediately following the 11a.m. Mass.

• Crown Point: St. Mary Church to St. Matthias at 1 p.m.

• Hammond: St. Casimir Church to All Saints Church at 1:45 p.m.

• Hobart: St. Bridget, after 10:30 a.m. Mass.

• Lake Station: St. Francis Xavier, after the noon Mass.

• Michigan City: Queen of All Saints to St. Mary's at 2 p.m.

• Schererville: St. Michael Church after the 11:30 a.m. Mass (starting around 12:30 or 12:45 p.m.)

• St. John: St. John the Evangelist at 1 p.m., starting at Prairie West Park and proceeding to the Blessed Sacrament chapel.

• Valparaiso: St. Paul Church, after the 11:30 a.m. Mass.

The parish Eucharistic Processions are in concert with the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative sponsored by the Catholic Bishops of the United States to inspire and prepare the People of God to be formed, healed, converted, united and sent out to a hurting and hungry world through a renewed encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist.

The revival officially launched in June 2022, and its milestone event will be a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis from July 17 to 21, 2024. To learn more about the National Eucharistic Revival, visit eucharisticrevival.org.

For the most up-to-date information on the Eucharistic processions in the Diocese of Gary and the Eucharistic Revival in Northwest Indiana, including a large gathering Aug. 26 at Bishop Noll Institute, visit dcgary.org/eucharistic-revival. In the event of inclement weather, updates will be posted at dcgary.org/event/corpus-christi-processions.