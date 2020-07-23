Catholic schools to reopen in person with varying plans in coming school year

School reopening plans are now available across the Diocese of Gary, including for the diocese's biggest schools, Andrean High School, Bishop Noll Institute and Marquette Catholic High School.
Diocese Superintendent Joseph Majchrowicz said he has received and confirmed plans for all but St. John Bosco School, which should be coming soon.
Each plan purposefully varies by school and community, Majchrowicz said, to allow individual building principals the latitude to make changes based on their buildings and student populations.
The Gary diocese encompasses 20 total schools across three Northwest Indiana counties. Majchrowicz said the diocese has been working with local health departments in each one.
At this time, all plans call for an in-person return to class.
"First and foremost in all of the plans is the safety; discussing masks, hand washing and social distancing," Majchrowicz said. "We don’t know what we’re going to be faced with tomorrow, what may require us to pivot, reassess and change."
At Andrean, school officials have adopted a three-tiered plan of in-person, hybrid and extended virtual learning instruction to be delivered based on the guidance of local and state health officials. The school intends to stick as closely as possible to its predetermined 2020-21 school year calendar, with social distancing expected at any school events.
At Bishop Noll, students' arrival each morning will be staggered based on grade level. Students' class sections will be divided and offered in two classrooms; one with a teacher in the room and another livestreaming that teacher's instruction.
And, at Marquette Catholic, students will be assigned seats in classrooms and on bus rides. Field trips, service trips and retreats have been canceled, and additional events, such as plays, performances and banquets, will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
All schools are encouraging pre-screening of students at home for their temperatures and any possible coronavirus symptoms before sending them to school.
Majchrowicz said each Diocese of Gary school will observe Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask order, announced in a news conference Wednesday. The order will require face coverings to be worn in school buildings by all faculty, staff and students in grades three and above.
Elearning will be offered as an alternative to in-person instruction in some schools, Majchrowicz said, adding parents can reach out to individual schools for more information specific to their student.
"We’re really keeping the best interest of staff and kids at heart to provide safe environment with a faith-fulled, consistent and rigorous curriculum," Majchrowicz said.
More information on reopening of Northwest Indiana's Catholic schools can be found on individual school websites or at the Diocese of Gary website at dioceseofgary.org.
