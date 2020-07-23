Catholic schools to reopen in person with varying plans in coming school year

At Bishop Noll, students' arrival each morning will be staggered based on grade level. Students' class sections will be divided and offered in two classrooms; one with a teacher in the room and another livestreaming that teacher's instruction.

And, at Marquette Catholic, students will be assigned seats in classrooms and on bus rides. Field trips, service trips and retreats have been canceled, and additional events, such as plays, performances and banquets, will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

All schools are encouraging pre-screening of students at home for their temperatures and any possible coronavirus symptoms before sending them to school.

Majchrowicz said each Diocese of Gary school will observe Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask order, announced in a news conference Wednesday. The order will require face coverings to be worn in school buildings by all faculty, staff and students in grades three and above.

Elearning will be offered as an alternative to in-person instruction in some schools, Majchrowicz said, adding parents can reach out to individual schools for more information specific to their student.

"We’re really keeping the best interest of staff and kids at heart to provide safe environment with a faith-fulled, consistent and rigorous curriculum," Majchrowicz said.