Catholics urged to be ‘agents of love and mercy’ against racism

Sue Kresich of Highland, a Catholic scouting leader, said, “I see so many good people. Working with youth, there’s so much good out there, but it’s so sad with all the violence out there.”

James Henley of Merrillville added, “As a black man, you always worry when police close in and detain you. I’ve been stopped several times for no reason, and they let me go. It’s just a feeling you get inside.”

Sept. 9 is the Catholic feast day of St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century priest who cared for thousands of African slaves coming to Colombia. He is the patron saint of interracial justice and African Americans.

Just as Claver ministered to the enslaved, Surufka said, “We are sometimes captive to the bonds of sin. We ask God to set us free.”

Claver comforted and baptized thousands of slaves. Similarly, Surufka said, people today can make a difference.

“Everybody’s something can add up to what it needs to be,” Surufka said.

As McClory concluded in his morning reflection, “May we be ministers who bring peace and healing to a hurting world, a world in which we must not just look at the wound of the sin of racism, look within our hearts, doing acts of prayer and fasting, and then be inspired to be agents of love and mercy to a world wounded by violence, a world wounded by racism.”

