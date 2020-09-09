Catholics urged to be ‘agents of love and mercy’ against racism

GARY — As Catholics in the Diocese of Gary and beyond observed a day of prayer and fasting for racial healing in America on Wednesday, Bishop Robert J. McClory likened racism to a wound which people may seek to avoid.
“It would be great if we can avoid pain in our lives, but we can’t,” McClory said at a morning prayer service at Holy Angels Cathedral. “Wounds often need to be revealed. You look at that wound and you heal that wound.”
Recent events, McClory said, have led to greater visibility of racism and social injustice. Recalling the parable of the Good Samaritan, in which a stranger cared for another’s wounds, the bishop said, “Racism can be vast and complex, but our response today can be simple and attainable.”
McClory urged Catholics to engage in acts of prayer and sacrifice “so we can transform the world.”
“Every day is important when it comes to racism,” said Paul Mulligan of Merrillville. “We wholeheartedly agree something has to be done to make progress in the area of institutional racism.”
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops encouraged Catholics to pray for social justice and against racism. Locally, that included the morning prayer service led by McClory, followed by private prayer. The day concluded with a Mass at the cathedral, celebrated by the Rev. Michael Surufka, administrator of the cathedral.
Sue Kresich of Highland, a Catholic scouting leader, said, “I see so many good people. Working with youth, there’s so much good out there, but it’s so sad with all the violence out there.”
James Henley of Merrillville added, “As a black man, you always worry when police close in and detain you. I’ve been stopped several times for no reason, and they let me go. It’s just a feeling you get inside.”
Sept. 9 is the Catholic feast day of St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century priest who cared for thousands of African slaves coming to Colombia. He is the patron saint of interracial justice and African Americans.
Just as Claver ministered to the enslaved, Surufka said, “We are sometimes captive to the bonds of sin. We ask God to set us free.”
Claver comforted and baptized thousands of slaves. Similarly, Surufka said, people today can make a difference.
“Everybody’s something can add up to what it needs to be,” Surufka said.
As McClory concluded in his morning reflection, “May we be ministers who bring peace and healing to a hurting world, a world in which we must not just look at the wound of the sin of racism, look within our hearts, doing acts of prayer and fasting, and then be inspired to be agents of love and mercy to a world wounded by violence, a world wounded by racism.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!