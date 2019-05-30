VALPARAISO – Porter County Republicans will vote on June 6 to replace resigning Valparaiso City Councilwoman Trista Hudson.
Michael Simpson, chair of the county party, officially announced the caucus of precinct committee members at the temporary city hall at 653 Hayes Leonard Road in a press release Thursday.
The committee members attending the caucus will vote from a group of candidates who apply to take the seat. The person selected by the caucus will serve out the remainder of Hudson's term, which ends this year.
Residents interested in applying for the seat can contact Simpson at michael.pcgop@gmail.com to confirm their eligibility and acquire the appropriate forms. Candidates must submit the appropriate paperwork 72 hours before the vote June 6 at 6:45 p.m.
On May 20, Hudson told Simpson of her resignation from the city council to pursue a new job. She will leave the position on May 31.
She serves on an at-large seat on the council and was first elected by precinct committee members in January 2015 to fill the vacancy created Deb Butterfield's resignation.
Hudson was later elected during the general election that same year to a four-year term beginning in 2016. She was not seeking re-election in 2019.