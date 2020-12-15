Cause of fatal Wheatfield house fire undetermined, official says

WHEATFIELD — Officials were unable to determine the cause of a house fire that killed a 46-year-old woman last week, but foul play is not suspected.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security investigators concluded there was too much damage to the home to identify a cause, IDHS spokesman Mike Beam said.

Tricia Saine, a resident of the home at 499 E. County Road 925 N., died at an Illinois hospital days after firefighters pulled her from the burning home, Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Ratliff said.

Wheatfield and Keener Township firefighters and Jasper County Sheriff's police responded to the home about 6:40 a.m. Nov. 30. They discovered Saine was trapped inside after her two children escaped through the windows.

Responders then pulled Saine and two dogs from inside and transported Saine to Franciscan Health Crown Point for her injuries, Ratliff said. Another two dogs were killed, he said.

She was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, where she was pronounced dead Dec. 7, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Firefighters battled the blaze for over six hours, Ratliff said, adding that the house was a total loss.