Cause of man's death at local hospital not clear, coroner says

GARY — A man died of unknown causes Tuesday after being taken to a local hospital, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Xzavier Edwards-Smith, 23, of South Holland, was pronounced dead about 8:10 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.

Edward-Smith's manner of death and extent of injuries were listed as pending Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County CSI, and Gary police responded Tuesday for the man's death, the coroner's office said.

Police were not immediately available for comment early Wednesday.

Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.