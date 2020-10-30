Cause of semi fire in Highland remains unclear

HIGHLAND — Fire officials are still investigating what caused a semitrailer to burst into flames late Thursday at 179th Street and Cline Avenue.
No one was injured in the fire, but the vehicle's tractor burned up, leaving "fairly extensive" damages, Highland Fire Chief Bill Timmer said.
"As it stands right now, it's an undetermined fire," Timmer said.
The semi's operator told responders he had just pulled out of a truck terminal on 179th Street to get onto Cline Avenue when he experienced a mechanical difficulty and the tractor caught fire, Timmer said.
"Other than that, we don't have a whole lot to go off," he added.
Firefighters were called to the area about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to extinguish the flames. The fire left the tractor heavily charred, an eyewitness said.
The area around 179th Street and Cline Avenue was temporarily blocked off as first responders cleared out the wreckage.
Additional details were not available as of early Friday.
