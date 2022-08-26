Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Fundraiser Concert slated for Saturday

The Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Fundraiser Concert returns once again to the lakefront Town Grounds bandshell.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the event runs until 10 p.m.

Three bands will perform at this year's fundraiser concert, up from two in 2021.

Organizers have brought back a one-price admission that allows concert-goers beer, wine, seltzer and soft drinks throughout the evening for $30.

Bugaboo's Bar & Grill will run a food tent, according to organizers.

Music starts at 5 p.m. with Nate Venturelli performing country covers and original tunes.

At 6:30 p.m., the Drinkin' On Sunday takes the stage to play even more country music, as well as rock and pop covers.

The at 8 p.m. the Crawpuppies close things out with their own rock and pop covers.

A limited supply of 100 discounted presale tickets will be available via Eventbrite for $5 off. Once sold out, only full price tickets will be sold at the gate the day of the event.

All proceeds go directly towards the betterment of the Cedar Lake Fire Department.