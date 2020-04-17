Cedar Lake man fired upon in expressway shooting, police say

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
John J. Watkins, The Times
CHICAGO — A 56-year-old Cedar Lake man was caught in gunfire in an expressway shooting while driving on Interstate 94, police said.
At 2:13 p.m. Friday Illinois State Police responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-94 north of 115th Street, according to a news release from ISP.
Officers were called to a local police department to speak to the man who reported the shooting. His vehicle was struck by gunfire. The man, who was the only one in the vehicle, was uninjured.
Initial investigations showed one shot was fired from an unknown vehicle on I-94 near 115th Street, police said. A northbound lane was shut down temporarily but was reopened at 4:20 p.m.
The shooting is under investigation and no further details were available Friday evening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.
Ashleigh Faith Day
Age: 35 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 2003129 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Anna Ortiz
Christian Dale Hepburn
Age: 23 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2003112 Arrest Date: April 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Erin Nicole Sowa
Age: 23 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 2003128 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: Murder
Class: Felony
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Age: 35 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 2003138 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Frank Richard Messer
Age: 60 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 2003125 Arrest Date: April 8, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic
Class: Felony
Calvin Wayne Howard Jr.
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003137 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: Stalking violations
Class: Felony
David Wyne Brightwell Jr.
Age: 34 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 2003131 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Demario Tyvando Young Sr.
Age: 40 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 2003133 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: Animal Fighting
Class: Felony
Justin West
Age: 34 Residence: Nile, MI Booking Number(s): 2003130 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug
Class: Felony
Deja Ta Tyanan Johnson
Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003127 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Dyrane Standford
Age: 63 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number(s): 2003119 Arrest Date: April 8, 2020 Offense Description: OWI with prior
Class: Felony
Makell Anthony Gaston
Age: 19 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 2003121 Arrest Date: April 9, 2020 Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Zolule David Allison Jr.
Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2003110 Arrest Date: April 8, 2020 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle
Class: Felony
Antonio Deshawn Lee Walton-Rogers
Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003109 Arrest Date: April 7, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine
Class: Felony
Brittany Antionette Kemp
Age: 23 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 2003110 Arrest Date: April 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Jasmine Hernandez
Age: 28 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003115 Arrest Date: April 8, 2020 Offense Description: Gary
Class: Misdemeanor
Lamonte Andre Crittenden
Age: 20 Residence: Lafayette Booking Number(s): 2003018 Arrest Date: April 7, 2020 Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Reese Anthony Gilbert
Age: 18 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 2003114 Arrest Date: April 8, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Rodney Lee Williams
Age: 44 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 2003105 Arrest Date: April 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Anna Ortiz
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!