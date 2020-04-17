You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Lake man fired upon in expressway shooting, police say
Cedar Lake man fired upon in expressway shooting, police say

CHICAGO — A 56-year-old Cedar Lake man was caught in gunfire in an expressway shooting while driving on Interstate 94, police said.

At 2:13 p.m. Friday Illinois State Police responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-94 north of 115th Street, according to a news release from ISP.

Officers were called to a local police department to speak to the man who reported the shooting. His vehicle was struck by gunfire. The man, who was the only one in the vehicle, was uninjured.

Initial investigations showed one shot was fired from an unknown vehicle on I-94 near 115th Street, police said. A northbound lane was shut down temporarily but was reopened at 4:20 p.m.

The shooting is under investigation and no further details were available Friday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

