Cedar Lake man remains in ICU following jet ski explosion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — John Green was trying to get a jet ski owned by a friend of his mom's working on Sunday when tragedy struck.

The 28-year-old remains in the intensive care unit at University of Chicago Medical Center with extensive burns from the jet ski's explosion, but he's leaving his recovery in God's hands.

"I'm humbly hanging out in God's presence, with God's timeline," Green said from his hospital bed Wednesday.

Green is still in a lot of pain and isn't eating much, his wife of five years, Lorita Green, said during a FaceTime call Wednesday.

On Sunday, the pair was outside while John was working on the jet ski — he often works on his car and helps repair cars for free — just a day after their 12-year anniversary as a couple.

John said he had removed the spark plugs from the jet ski when the wires ignited, causing the watercraft to explode.

"The cylinder was full of gas and that's what I saw actually spray out," Lorita said.

She later added: "It was a very big explosion. Even our neighbor next door heard it inside his home. Like he thought his dad fell, and it was what happened to John."