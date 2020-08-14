You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Lake man remains in ICU following jet ski explosion
alert top story urgent

Cedar Lake man remains in ICU following jet ski explosion

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Lake man remains in ICU following jet ski explosion

John Green, 28, of Cedar Lake, was working on a jet ski when it exploded in his face recently. Currently, Green remains in the intensive care unit. 

 Provided

CEDAR LAKE — John Green was trying to get a jet ski owned by a friend of his mom's working on Sunday when tragedy struck. 

The 28-year-old remains in the intensive care unit at University of Chicago Medical Center with extensive burns from the jet ski's explosion, but he's leaving his recovery in God's hands. 

"I'm humbly hanging out in God's presence, with God's timeline," Green said from his hospital bed Wednesday. 

Green is still in a lot of pain and isn't eating much, his wife of five years, Lorita Green, said during a FaceTime call Wednesday. 

On Sunday, the pair was outside while John was working on the jet ski — he often works on his car and helps repair cars for free — just a day after their 12-year anniversary as a couple. 

John said he had removed the spark plugs from the jet ski when the wires ignited, causing the watercraft to explode. 

"The cylinder was full of gas and that's what I saw actually spray out," Lorita said. 

She later added: "It was a very big explosion. Even our neighbor next door heard it inside his home. Like he thought his dad fell, and it was what happened to John."

Backfiring watercraft burns man in Cedar Lake
Insurer hit with $105M lawsuit over Cline Avenue Bridge

When the jet ski exploded and John jumped off, Lorita remembers yelling, "Oh my God, babe. Oh my God," as John rolled on the ground to make sure he wasn't on fire.

After the explosion, John ran inside to grab the fire extinguisher. 

"He's so selfless because the jet ski vehicle was close to the garage and he ran in the house to go get the fire extinguisher," Lorita said. 

As he was putting out the fire, John was bleeding from his nose and mouth. 

UChicago Medicine doctors are still evaluating the degree of John's burns, Lorita said. 

Originally, doctors believed they were second-degree burns. 

"It takes 48 hours for the burns to stop burning and show what the true damage is," Lorita said. 

UPDATE: Mother of 2-year-old homicide victim, authorities seek community's help finding killer
Region sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths, over 150 new cases

In a 29-second video on his Facebook account, John thanked everyone for their prayers and kind words. 

"I appreciate it more than you guys know. Doin' all right, hurtin' healin,'" John said in the clip. 

Lorita said the outpouring of support from the community means a lot to the couple. 

"We are very true believers in prayer, and it's awesome to know that a community can still come together and that there are people that still care in this world and truly care," she said, sniffling. 

The pair also thanked the first responders, as well as the staff at University of Chicago Medical Center. 

"Thank you to the good people of the town of Cedar Lake for showing that through a time of division, we can put our differences apart and come together for a greater good," John said.

"(It's) the reason why I love that town. It's the reason why I've always loved that town is because when it needs to, the people show their hearts."

Lorita's sister started a GoFundMe on Thursday to help offset John's medical expenses. 

Gallery: How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts