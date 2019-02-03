Bear head, claws, fur, jersey and blue and orange war paint in place— it's no question that one Cedar Lake native is a loyal Bears fan- and now he has the title to prove it.
On Friday, the Chicago Bears website proclaimed that Don “Bearman” Wachter, 56, was chosen to be enshrined in the Ford Hall of Fans. Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker delivered the news in Wachter's Atlanta hotel room as he awaited Super Bowl Sunday.
Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher personally nominated Wachter for the honor, a Cedar Lake native, and traveled to his house to tell him the big news.
In the video posted by Ford Motor Company's Facebook page on Jan. 18, Urlacher knocked on Wachter's door to be greeted by the Bearman in full costume.
“We hugged, we growled, I hi-pawed him with my paw there, so it was just unbelievable,” Wachter told NBC Chicago Channel 5.
Wachter was born and raised in Cedar Lake and now lives in Plainfield, Ill., where he's known for driving his decked-out Bears-mobile complete with a plastic roaring Grizzly head mounted to the front.
According to the Chicago Bears' website, Wachter has owned season tickets for the last 34 seasons. He has been a fan for 42 years and has been known as the Bearman since 1996, when he started donning his bear head hat, face paint and fake fur to games.
His den is full of memorabilia from vintage Bears pennants to a real taxidermy bear mounted to his wall named “Dougie the Grizzly,” as shown by a video from NBC Chicago.
In October, Wachter was nominated for the Ford Hall of Fans and in December he was selected as one of the six finalists.
Whittling down the competition, Wachter was then selected as one of three finalists for the induction. Wachter found himself up against formidable opponents, including Roger "Dolphan Maniac" Avila, of Miami, and lifelong Steelers fan, Rick Holman, of Pennsylvania. Just like Urlacher nominated Wachter, the Dolphin's Dan Marino and the Steeler's Terry Bradshaw surprised their respective fans.
As a reigning finalist, Wachter was sent off to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53, as announced by the Bearman himself in a video on social media on Jan. 29.
“So now I'm embarking on this incredible journey,” Wachter said packing his suitcase with his bear claws. “It's because of you, Bear nation, who gave me the support. The people at Ford have been telling me that the voting came in stronger than expected and they also said, 'You, Bearman, did very very well in the voting.'”
He thanked everyone who voted for him and ended his announcement with a hardy, enthusiatsic growl.
