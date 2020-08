Cedar Lake officers awarded for saving lives of woman at Lighthouse, man shot in leg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake officers have been awarded for their quick actions in saving residents who found themselves in peril.

Cedar Lake Sgt. Phil Lewis, Officer Richard Pennington and Officer Dustin Corbin were recognized for their swift response when they found a gunshot victim badly bleeding in his Cedar Lake home, said Cedar Lake Chief of Police Bill Fisher.

On July 27 the officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Wheeler Street, where a man was reportedly being held at gunpoint and robbed.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man heavily bleeding from a gunshot wound in his leg. Lewis and Pennington used a tourniquet to stem the bleeding and Corbin guarded them in case armed suspects were still at the home. Once Corbin searched the residence, it was found the suspects had fled the area.

The man was taken to a hospital where he survived his wound. Two men have been charged with the incident and authorities are searching for them.

Pennington and Lewis each received a Life Saving Award and Corbin was awarded with a plaque and letter of accommodation on Aug. 18 at a Cedar Lake Town Council meeting.