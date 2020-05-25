Cedar Lake police warn of email scam

CEDAR LAKE — Residents of Cedar Lake should not buy into an email scam cruising around.
Cedar Lake Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that residences should be on the lookout, and avoid, an email scam suggesting they have been cited with a traffic violation.
According to the post, the email says the recipient has three days to pay a ticket for speeding in the area of 9500 W. 133rd Ave. The email also included an "easy-pay" option with a link attached.
"The town of Cedar Lake and the Indiana Department of Transportation does not do this," police wrote. "You would not be notified by email of any traffic violation or fine, and you would never be asked to pay in this manner."
Police added there aren't traffic cameras in Cedar Lake for moving violations.
If residents receive any emails, police recommend deleting them and not responding.
Police say anyone with questions or concerns can the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-374-5416 or Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham at ext. 118 or by email at carl.brittingham@cedarlakein.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!