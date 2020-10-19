Cedar Lake welcomes new town manager

ST. JOHN — For nearly four years, Rick Eberly has served as St. John's building and planning director — a position he left Friday.

On Monday, he began a new role in Cedar Lake as the town manager.

Eberly, whose resume is teeming with municipal government experience, said he didn't take the decision lightly, and he wasn't looking to leave St. John.

"I didn't go looking for any other position. I'm happy here in St John," said Eberly, whose family has a long history of municipal work in the Tri-Town. "St. John is just a wonderful community, but the offer that Cedar Lake made, it's just too good to for me to to pass up. It's something that I'm looking forward to doing. It was flattering that they sought me out, I didn't go seeking them out."

The role of town manager isn't new for Eberly, who served as town administrator in Dyer for five years before returning to work in St. John in December 2016.

Though it's been a few years, Eberly said he is anxious to begin the role and see what town officials have planned for Cedar Lake.