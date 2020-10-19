Cedar Lake welcomes new town manager

ST. JOHN — For nearly four years, Rick Eberly has served as St. John's building and planning director — a position he left Friday.
On Monday, he began a new role in Cedar Lake as the town manager.
Eberly, whose resume is teeming with municipal government experience, said he didn't take the decision lightly, and he wasn't looking to leave St. John.
"I didn't go looking for any other position. I'm happy here in St John," said Eberly, whose family has a long history of municipal work in the Tri-Town. "St. John is just a wonderful community, but the offer that Cedar Lake made, it's just too good to for me to to pass up. It's something that I'm looking forward to doing. It was flattering that they sought me out, I didn't go seeking them out."
The role of town manager isn't new for Eberly, who served as town administrator in Dyer for five years before returning to work in St. John in December 2016.
Though it's been a few years, Eberly said he is anxious to begin the role and see what town officials have planned for Cedar Lake.
"They're a growing community as well. They're not growing to quite the level that St. John is, and probably not to the level that Crown Point is, but nonetheless, they're certainly growing," Eberly said. "It's going to be exciting to be part of some of the things that are going to be happening down in Cedar Lake over the next several years."
Eberly first began his municipal career in St. John in 1989 as the zoning administrator, a position he held for three years before heading to Dyer to fulfill the same role.
"It was something I wanted to do because I was born and raised in Dyer. Dyer's my hometown," Eberly said. "It was really a chance to go there, and at the time Dyer was the more progressive of the two communities. Now that has changed, but all about 30 years ago Dyer was a little more progressive."
Over the past three decades, Eberly has served in a variety of roles in the Tri-Town area, primarily in Dyer.
In 1992, Eberly was hired as zoning administrator in Dyer and soon after also became redevelopment director. Eberly's late father, Glen, was hired on a few months later as the town council coordinator.
The father-son duo worked alongside one another until Glen Eberly died in 2005.
"We even shared an office for some of that time and it was a really neat experience working with my dad side by side like that," Eberly said.
In April 2016, Eberly retired from his latest role in Dyer as town administrator.
At the time, he told The Times it was time to move on to the next phase of his life after serving in his hometown for 24 years in various capacities.
A few months later, he would join St. John as the building and planning director.
During his final Plan Commission meeting as the building and planning director earlier in October, Eberly received well wishes from his colleagues.
"I think that Rick has a great reputation as always be a consummate professional that takes this very seriously and very detail oriented and conscientious," Town Manger Craig Phillips said during the meeting.
"These are big shoes that we're going to have to fill, so Cedar Lake's gain is definitely our loss, unfortunately for St. John."
Phillips will fill in as building and planning director while he and the St. John Town Council look for a replacement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!