Summerfest is back! Enjoy fireworks, live entertainment, the boat parade and food and craft vendors July 3-7. The festivities take place at Cedar Lake Town Complex at 7408 Constitution Ave. in Cedar Lake. Admission is free; parking is $5. Visit cedarlakesummerfest.com for a complete list of entertainment and activities.
Party in the Park & Parade
Whiting will host an evening of fireworks over Lake Michigan and Party in the Park from 7 to 10 p.m. July 3. The 100th annual 4th of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4 in downtown Whiting. Celebrate Independence Day with music, food and drinks in Whiting; learn more at whitingevents.com.
Twilight Independence Day Parade
The City of Gary will host its Twilight Parade from 6 to 9 p.m. July 3. The parade route heads north on Broadway from 15th to 6th Avenue. Spectators can view fireworks at dusk. Learn more at teamgaryindiana.com.
Butterflies at Kankakee Sands
The "Butterfly Big Sit" will take place at 1 p.m. July 6. Guests can find a spot in the shade to sit and watch for Regal Fritillaries and Monarch. Bring snacks and blankets to enjoy an afternoon on the prairie. Meet at the Native Plant Nursery located at 1492 W. 250 N. in Morocco. Call 219-866-1706 for more information.
Save the Date Pop-Up Piano Bar
Singalong with your favorites (by request) at Lambstone Cellars Winery Pop-Up Piano Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. July 17. Marquardt will entertain patrons at the winery located at 1555 W. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. Follow Lambstone Cellars on Facebook for details about this and other upcoming events.
Shady Creek Music Series
Tickets are available for Shady Creek Winery's Music Series featuring Cheryl Rodey on July 21. Enjoy the performance from the lawn, covered patio or center stage. Performance begins at 6 p.m. and continues to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Shady Creek is located at 2030 Tryon Road in Michigan City.