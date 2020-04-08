Celebrate Easter, from a distance, in the Region

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While municipalities across the Region have canceled Easter festivities in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some have moved to observe social distancing recommendations and celebrate the spring holiday from a far.

Here's how you can celebrate Easter, safely, this year.

The Times will be updating this list. Please check back if you do not see your community listed. If you have an event to add, please email mary.freda@nwi.com with "Easter" in the subject line.

Cedar Lake

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Cedar Lake Fire Department will take the Easter Bunny for a tour throughout the town on a fire truck.

The department said it does not have a set schedule, but will "make some noise" to alert residents when they are in the area, adding it will try to cover the town and township.

Residents should stay in their yard. Candy will not be handed out, nor will anybody be allowed near the fire truck.