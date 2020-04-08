Celebrate Easter, from a distance, in the Region

While municipalities across the Region have canceled Easter festivities in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some have moved to observe social distancing recommendations and celebrate the spring holiday from a far.
Here's how you can celebrate Easter, safely, this year.
The Times will be updating this list. Please check back if you do not see your community listed. If you have an event to add, please email mary.freda@nwi.com with "Easter" in the subject line.
Cedar Lake
From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Cedar Lake Fire Department will take the Easter Bunny for a tour throughout the town on a fire truck.
The department said it does not have a set schedule, but will "make some noise" to alert residents when they are in the area, adding it will try to cover the town and township.
Residents should stay in their yard. Candy will not be handed out, nor will anybody be allowed near the fire truck.
The tour is weather permitting and could change if the department becomes busy with responding to calls. For updates, visit the department's Facebook page @CedarLakeFirefightersAssociation.
Crown Point
This year, the Hub of Lake County is inviting its residents to spread some spring cheer with a spring/Easter decorating contest.
Similar to its annual Tour of Lights, the Easter decorating contest challenges residents to deck their front lawns with seasonal decor to wow passersby.
To participate, visit www.crownpoint.in.gov. Starting Friday, residents will be able to stop by participating houses to pick their favorite.
Dyer
Residents can print and color Easter eggs to display in their windows for a neighborhood Easter egg hunt.
A coloring sheet can be found on Dyer's Parks and Recreation Facebook page @dyerparksandrecreation.
Hobart
Hobart Events is inviting residents to participate in a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt.
To get involved, residents should decorate their yard or window with Easter egg decorations.
Over Easter weekend, community members can "hop" in the car to count how many Easter eggs they can spot.
Schererville
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Easter Bunny will join the Schererville Parks Department on Facebook Live to bake sweet spring treats. To tune in, visit the department's Facebook page @ScherervilleParksandRecreation.
The Easter Bunny also will hop on Facebook at 9 a.m. Friday for a Facebook Live exercise class.
St. John
From 1-3 p.m. Thursday, the Easter Bunny will be on the Town Hall lawn. Residents can drive past, honk and wave.
Winfield
Even though the town canceled its Easter egg hunt this year, residents can still take part in the Window Easter Egg Hunt.
To participate, residents can print an egg coloring page and decorate it and hang it up in the window. Then, residents can "hunt" for the eggs in windows throughout their neighborhood.
For copies of the coloring sheets, visit www.winfield.in.gov/up-coming-events.
