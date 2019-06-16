Superhero Saturday
Put on your cape for superhero fun in downtown Whiting on June 22. Activities for kids, comic vendors and more will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See what else is happening this summer in Whiting at whitingevents.com.
Taste & Tribute
Enjoy music in the gardens with Johnny V at Friendship Botanic Gardens on June 21. Johnny V will pay tribute to Neil Young and the Classics at this family-friendly event. Tickets are $10 a person and concert begins at 6 p.m. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
Mount Baldy Sunset Hike
View the sunset over Lake Michigan during this special ranger-led hike up Mount Baldy in Indiana Dunes National Park on June 21. Meet in the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. located at 101 Rice Street in Michigan City. Learn more about this and other National Park programs at nps.gov/indu.
Rock the Arts
Enjoy Rock the Arts summer music and art festival at Potawatomi Park in Rensselaer on June 22. Visit from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to support local art, artists, and public art. Admission is free. New this year is Axe Throwing (foam) and Toddler Town play area. Learn more at prairieartscouncil.net.
Gabis Arboretum Programs
Spend the afternoon at Gabis Arboretums to see what's blooming and take part in walking the goats around the property every Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Enjoy a number of other programs and activities at Gabis; visit pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum for programs.
Four Year Anniversary Celebration at Burn'Em
Burn'Em Brewing is throwing another bash to celebrate their fourth year. Listen to five live bands, sip on more that 20 beers and taste local fresh eats at the party on June 22. Tickets are $15 at the door; kids 12 and younger are free. See what's on tap and learn more at burnembrewing.com.
Back to the Dean Martin Show
Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso presents Back to the Dean Martin Show on June 22. Tickets range from $40-80 per person. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information and tickets visit memorialoperahouse.com.--