EAST CHICAGO — In their colorful paper hats with stripes both white and red, the preschoolers listened along as the older students read. The mayor, police chief and superintendent all volunteered, to read Dr. Seuss rhymes to the Carrie Gosch students for the first time this year.
The school’s first Dr. Seuss Day Book Distribution kicked off Friday morning in anticipation of March 2 being National Read Across America Day, celebrated every year nationally on the birthday of the noted poet and children’s book author.
The event spearheaded by nonprofit Athletes for Charity and Liza Cordero, an East Chicago resident and mom of three, raised more than $1,800 to fund the donation of 300 Dr. Seuss books to Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center preschoolers and their teachers.
Volunteers from across the city gathered at the school Friday morning to read the books along with the students, ages 3 to 5 years old, and provide the students with their own copies.
“The best thing is to remember your community because for us that’s where everything is supposed to grow from,” Cordero said. “Promoting STEM and literacy within our community is only going to make our children and community grow.”
The preschoolers all received copies of the book “Inside Your Outside: All About the Human Body,” a part of the Dr. Seuss-themed series The Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library.
The book was selected to promote STEM + Literacy in the school, encouraging students to learn about science, technology, engineering and math skills through reading.
“Bones shape our bodies and help us stand tall,” East Chicago Central senior Carrington Frank, donning a Superman suit, read to Matt Rosado’s preschool class. “We have 206, some are big, some are small.”
Frank, a member of E.C. Central’s football team, was one of nearly a dozen high school football and wrestling teammates volunteering at the event.
While his costume purchased at Party City the night before was a coincidence — E.C. high schoolers just happened to be celebrating a school Spirit Day on Friday — Frank said he appreciated the opportunity to serve as a role model for the young students.
“It’s good for the community to have some good influence come in and teach them about the body,” Frank said. “Hopefully they can spread that knowledge.”
Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center opened last school year as a specialized STEM school. The school is free for all students and is currently sitting with a wait list for next year’s classes, East Chicago Superintendent Paige McNulty said.
“It’s a learning opportunity on both ends,” McNulty said of the high school volunteers working with the Carrie Gosch students. “This is the highlight of my day.”
Cordero, who worked with Athletes for Charity to organize the event, encouraged her own kids — 10-year-old Saul, 9-year-old Rachel and 4-year-old Sael Cordero — to get involved, too. Saul and Rachel took turns reading to the preschoolers and greeting volunteers.
As Saul read to one group of preschoolers midway through the morning, a surprise guest popped into the Gosch classroom.
“I want to thank you because when at a young age people see a need and they fill that gap, that’s when a city succeeds,” East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said, presenting a letter of gratitude to Saul. “You’ve shown that you love this city.”
The shy 10-year-old accepted the mayor’s framed letter and an “I Love My City” T-shirt before handing out books to the preschool class.
“Some of them said they’re going to read it every day,” Saul said. “I’m excited they’re going to get to take this with them.”