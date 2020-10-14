 Skip to main content
Cemetery asking families to mark veteran graves before December ceremony
A U.S. Navy medallion is shown on a headstone at Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point on Oct. 1. The cemetery is asking families use similar markers to distinguish veteran headstones by the morning of Dec. 19. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — Before wintertime rolls around, Maplewood Cemetery sexton Tom Hawes is asking families to ensure their fallen hero's grave is marked. 

The request, Hawes said, is to help volunteers place wreaths on veterans' graves this December. 

"Somehow or another these have got to be marked, and it's the responsibility of the family, not the cemetery, not the Boy Scouts," Hawes said. 

Former Crown Point mayor leaves legacy as 'mainstay' of Memorial Day events
WATCH NOW: Fallen heroes honored with Memorial Day celebrations in NWI
Crown Point cemetery sexton searching for grave marker's final resting place

This year, the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution received a $3,000 grant from the Crown Point Community Foundation for the Wreaths Across America program, whose mission is to "remember and honor veterans and teach the next generation to do the same," according to its website

In 2019, about 2.2 million wreaths were placed on veteran's headstones at 2,158 locations around the country, according to the Wreaths Across America

Karen Aldrich, treasurer for the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the DAR, said the chapter was approved by Wreaths Across America to participate in the program this year. 

The chapter doesn't have the money to fund the program on its own, but it planned on fundraising for the 300 wreaths needed, Aldrich said. 

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. 

"I decided to write the grant to the foundation. I had no idea whether I was going to get it or not," Aldrich said. "We just felt with COVID, people were hunkered down and how are you going to fundraise?"

Aldrich said she was "tickled pink" when the group received the CPCF grant. 

"I think it's a really exciting concept. We've never done anything like this before," she said. 

Every year, the cemetery aims to place wreaths, as well as flags, on veterans' headstones for the holidays, and relies on volunteers and often donated materials to get the job done, Hawes said. 

Hawes said families that have a loved one who served on the city's side of Maplewood Cemetery need to distinguish their headstone with a marker, such as a medallion, to be sure their grave isn't missed. 

"The warmer the better because when it gets too cold the (medallion) won't stick, so the sooner the better," Hawes said. 

The final deadline to have a marker on the headstone is the morning of Dec. 19. The wreath ceremony will begin at noon Dec. 19. 

Hawes said family members can apply to receive a medallion for the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs. For more information, visit www.va.gov/burials-memorials/memorial-items/headstones-markers-medallions.

The medallions also can be purchased online for $20 or from local funeral companies, including Kovenz Memorial for $40, or Grant Street Monuments for $59.99, Hawes said. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

