Cemetery asking families to mark veteran graves before December ceremony

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

"I decided to write the grant to the foundation. I had no idea whether I was going to get it or not," Aldrich said. "We just felt with COVID, people were hunkered down and how are you going to fundraise?"

Aldrich said she was "tickled pink" when the group received the CPCF grant.

"I think it's a really exciting concept. We've never done anything like this before," she said.

Every year, the cemetery aims to place wreaths, as well as flags, on veterans' headstones for the holidays, and relies on volunteers and often donated materials to get the job done, Hawes said.

Hawes said families that have a loved one who served on the city's side of Maplewood Cemetery need to distinguish their headstone with a marker, such as a medallion, to be sure their grave isn't missed.

"The warmer the better because when it gets too cold the (medallion) won't stick, so the sooner the better," Hawes said.

The final deadline to have a marker on the headstone is the morning of Dec. 19. The wreath ceremony will begin at noon Dec. 19.