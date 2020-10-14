Cemetery asking families to mark veteran graves before December ceremony

CROWN POINT — Before wintertime rolls around, Maplewood Cemetery sexton Tom Hawes is asking families to ensure their fallen hero's grave is marked.
The request, Hawes said, is to help volunteers place wreaths on veterans' graves this December.
"Somehow or another these have got to be marked, and it's the responsibility of the family, not the cemetery, not the Boy Scouts," Hawes said.
This year, the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution received a $3,000 grant from the Crown Point Community Foundation for the Wreaths Across America program, whose mission is to "remember and honor veterans and teach the next generation to do the same," according to its website.
In 2019, about 2.2 million wreaths were placed on veteran's headstones at 2,158 locations around the country, according to the Wreaths Across America.
Karen Aldrich, treasurer for the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the DAR, said the chapter was approved by Wreaths Across America to participate in the program this year.
The chapter doesn't have the money to fund the program on its own, but it planned on fundraising for the 300 wreaths needed, Aldrich said.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
"I decided to write the grant to the foundation. I had no idea whether I was going to get it or not," Aldrich said. "We just felt with COVID, people were hunkered down and how are you going to fundraise?"
Aldrich said she was "tickled pink" when the group received the CPCF grant.
"I think it's a really exciting concept. We've never done anything like this before," she said.
Every year, the cemetery aims to place wreaths, as well as flags, on veterans' headstones for the holidays, and relies on volunteers and often donated materials to get the job done, Hawes said.
Hawes said families that have a loved one who served on the city's side of Maplewood Cemetery need to distinguish their headstone with a marker, such as a medallion, to be sure their grave isn't missed.
"The warmer the better because when it gets too cold the (medallion) won't stick, so the sooner the better," Hawes said.
The final deadline to have a marker on the headstone is the morning of Dec. 19. The wreath ceremony will begin at noon Dec. 19.
Hawes said family members can apply to receive a medallion for the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs. For more information, visit www.va.gov/burials-memorials/memorial-items/headstones-markers-medallions.
The medallions also can be purchased online for $20 or from local funeral companies, including Kovenz Memorial for $40, or Grant Street Monuments for $59.99, Hawes said.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
