HIGHLAND — The annual Char-a-Tea to benefit Nazareth Home is May 19 at Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
The tea, with the theme Roses are Red, begins with vendor shopping at noon. Luncheon is served at 12:30 p.m. A fashion show by Eco Chic of Dyer follows.
The models feature the organizations they represent, including Multiple Sclerosis Society, Humane Indiana of Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, Woodmar Hammond Kiwanis Club, Hair for All, Hearts in Motion, Franciscan Fitness, Tri Kappa Zeta Psi Chapter, Hospice of the Calumet Area, Books Brushes & Bands for Education, TradeWinds and the Dawn Brancheau Foundation.
There will be entertainment and guests who wear a "chic" hat will receive 10 complimentary raffle tickets.
Tickets are $45 each. They are available online at nazareth.home.com or by calling 219-947-8665.
Nazareth Home, a licensed group home in East Chicago, was founded in 1993 by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. It provides individualized, 24-hour care for infant and toddlers suffering from addictions, abuse, neglect, or other severe health issues.