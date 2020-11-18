Charges allege man beat woman with multiple objects while children were home

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was being held on a $10,000 cash bond Wednesday on charges alleging he strangled a woman until she fell unconscious Nov. 11, beat her with a metal tool and refused to allow her to leave an apartment.
Sergio Diaz, 31, became enraged when the woman told him she was leaving him, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
The woman told police three children between the ages of 1 and 7 were in the apartment when Diaz attacked her, according to court documents.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Diaz's behalf during an initial appearance Monday. His formal appearance was set for Dec. 2.
After the woman told Diaz she was leaving him, he said, "You're not leaving me," records allege.
The woman told police he came up behind her, grabbed her neck with both arms, fell on top of her and pulled hard. She felt her neck crack, couldn't breathe and blacked out, records state.
When she awoke, Diaz was hitting her in the head with a metal tool with a red hook on it, documents allege.
Diaz began to hit her with other objects, including a wooden drawer and a metal makeup kit, records state.
When the children entered the bedroom, Diaz pushed them out and closed the door, records state.
The woman told police she was bleeding badly from the face, and Diaz told her to go clean up in a bathroom. Diaz prevented her from leaving the apartment, but she eventually was able to leave with one of the children, records state.
She got a ride to a Hammond home, where she was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital. She was treated for a concussion, cuts to her head and face, scratches and bruising to her neck and hip, and a cut on her elbow.
East Chicago police went to the woman's apartment, where they were met by Diaz. The other children were removed, and officers found an oil filter tool with a hook on it on a counter, records allege.
As Diaz was booked into jail, he allegedly said, "I was going to dump her anyway," documents state.
Diaz is facing six felony counts, including criminal confinement, domestic battery and strangulation.
Ahvon Hurt
Andrew Kreps
Anthony Marin
Anthony Pagano
Arniel Hernandez
Bonard Rodriguez
Brent Lynch
Brian Sheppard
Cara Broach
Cesar Guaran-Aguilar
Cheryl Stomp
Chloe Hamstra
Christopher Hedges
Chrystal Pena
Cole Albaugh
Cordell Thurman
Cristina Galka
Damon Moore
Daniel Banas
Daniel Jevyak
Daniel Rojas
Daniel Williams
David Darnell Trotter
David David
David Nicholas Tittle
Demetrius Green
Dennis Devon West
Donald Willitis
Edrick Sanchez Alicea
Eric Hunter
Ervin Green
Esmeralda Garcia
Fernando Barrera
Frank Quintero
Gabriel Michael Dawson
Gabrielle Kile
Graciliano Frasco
Hunter Cole Brennan
Jackie Barnack
Jaime Oseguera
James Kelly
Jared Herron
Jason Brown
Jason Cobb
Javyon George-Boatman
Jeremy Todd
Jessica Langel
Jesus Avila
Jesus Rosales
Joseph Berlanga
Joseph Boursaw
Juanika Gardner
Keena Kadisha Watts
Kimberley Sansone
Laniah Davis
Larry Buchanan
Lauren Zinmer
Lyndon Walker
Mariah Braboy
Marlon Carr
Martell Bailey
Marvin Glenn Jerro Sr.
Mateo Smalley
Matthew Haselberger
Matthew Wolwark
Michael Potter
Nathan Medanich
Nicholas Breier
Nicholas Welch
Patrick Borzenski
Rachel McKinney
Raejean Young
Ramon Sierra
Raushan Daugherty
Reiny Smith Johnson
Robert Allen Vacendak
Ryan Payne
Stephen Borowski
Stephen Washington
Tahj Baker-Lucas
Terrell Willis
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Thomas Bales
Yarithza Valencia
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!