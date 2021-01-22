Charges allege man killed in suspected drug house was target of robbery

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Thursday allege an East Chicago man worked with others to rob and kill a Munster man Monday at a suspected drug house in North Hammond.

Ronald W. Robinson, 33, was being held Friday without bond on charges of murder, murder in perpetration of robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an initial hearing Friday. Robinson told the magistrate he intended to hire a private attorney, court records show.

Witnesses told police Fromm arrived at the home with a female prostitute, a large amount of marijuana, cash and crack cocaine, which he shared with others, court records state.

At one point, the group ran out of crack cocaine to smoke, so Fromm sent someone to go buy more, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police people in the house went back to smoking crack cocaine and drinking, but later heard a boom and ran out of the house, records state.

Police were dispatched to the house about 10 a.m. and found Fromm facedown in a bedroom in a large pool of blood, records state.