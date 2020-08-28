Charges dropped against former Michigan City mayor

Police Chief Mark Swistek stepped down, alleging in his resignation letter that Meer demanded the arresting officers be reassigned. Two assistant police chiefs also resigned.

Meer, a Democrat, was then arrested six days before the election. He lost by 76 votes to Republican Duane Parry in a four-candidate race.

Bray, who has a prior conviction for dealing cocaine, entered a guilty plea and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 17.

King said a decision will be made at some point on whether to seek damages for Meer in a civil lawsuit.

“We’ll let the dust settle a bit. It’s certainly not off the table,” King said.

Lake said politics was not involved in any of the cases.

He also said the judge when first presented the evidence against Meer ruled there was probable cause to charge him.

Since being replaced by an outside prosecutor, Lake said he hasn’t followed the Meer case and doesn’t know if anything developed in recent months that helped the defense.

“Everything was done appropriately on our end,” he said.

Taulman said his decision had nothing to do with any weaknesses in the allegations.