Charges dropped against man accused of putting alcohol in baby's bottle

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a 30-year-old man accused of putting alcohol in a baby's bottle.

The case against Christian A. Reed, of Gary, could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez wrote in a motion to dismiss.

Reed was charged in February 2018 with one count of neglect of a dependent, a level 3 felony.

According to court records, Gary police found a 4-month-old child unconscious after responding to a residence in the 300 block of Clark Road.

A blood test at a local hospital showed the child had a blood alcohol content of 0.27, records said.

Reed, who had been babysitting the child, told police he mixed "crumbs" from an empty baby formula container with an unknown liquid in a water bottle he found in the baby's room.