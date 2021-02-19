 Skip to main content
Charges dropped against man accused of putting alcohol in baby's bottle
Charges dropped against man accused of putting alcohol in baby's bottle

Christian A. Reed

Christian A. Reed

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a 30-year-old man accused of putting alcohol in a baby's bottle.

The case against Christian A. Reed, of Gary, could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez wrote in a motion to dismiss.

Reed was charged in February 2018 with one count of neglect of a dependent, a level 3 felony.

According to court records, Gary police found a 4-month-old child unconscious after responding to a residence in the 300 block of Clark Road.

A blood test at a local hospital showed the child had a blood alcohol content of 0.27, records said.

Reed, who had been babysitting the child, told police he mixed "crumbs" from an empty baby formula container with an unknown liquid in a water bottle he found in the baby's room.

He said he did not know there was alcohol in the water bottle when he mixed it with the baby formula, according to court records.

