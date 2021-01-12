Charges dropped against man accused of raping woman, burning her with cigarettes

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors recently dropped charges against an East Chicago man who had been accused of raping a woman, chaining her to a chair, and burning her with cigarettes and the heated tip of a knife.

Markeece M. Crenshaw, 21, had been dating the woman at the time of the alleged attack, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

East Chicago police began investigating after the woman sought medical treatment Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital, records state.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal wrote in a motion to dismiss charges that the state was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Attorneys were having trouble taking a deposition from the victim, defense attorney Sonya Scott-Dix said during a hearing in October.

The woman told police Crenshaw chained her to a chair in his bedroom, punched her in the chest and arms, and raped her, records allege.

He used a cigarette and a heated knife tip to burn her, and forced her to cut her own leg, records allege. Police observed several fresh burn marks on her hand and arm bruises on her chest and arm, and healing cut marks on her leg when she was at the hospital.