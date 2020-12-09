Charges filed after woman alleges man repeatedly sexually abused her as a child

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he sexually abused a girl in Gary from January 2002 to December 2005.
Frederick Fenderson, 60, is accused of fondling the girl starting when she was 7 years old and starting to rape her when she reached puberty.
He threatened to kill the girl if she disclosed the sexual abuse to anyone, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
Lake County prosecutors filed an enhancement and a motion for a higher than standard bond after Fenderson's arrest Friday, online court records show.
Judge Diane Boswell set his bond at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash during his formal appearance Wednesday. If he is able to post bond, he must participate in the ICU Monitoring program and sign a no-contact order before his release.
He's charged with child molesting, a class A felony, and sexual misconduct with a minor, a class B felony. The charges stem from alleged sexual abuse while Fenderson was living with the girl in Gary.
Fenderson previously served an eight-year prison sentence for a 1992 conviction for child molesting. He was released in 1998, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
The victim in the latest case, who is now 29 years old, made a report with Gary police after initially reporting the alleged sexual abuse to police in Colorado.
The woman alleged Fenderson once raped her for over an hour.
She recalled grabbing a knife and trying to get out of the home, but Fenderson told her he would kill her and displayed a long shotgun, court records allege.
The woman said Fenderson told her, "I'll throw your dead body in the woods and rape your dead body," according to court documents.
Police corroborated the woman's allegations by talking with another witness, who was her friend in the early 2000s when they were between 13 and 15 years old.
The witness recalled her friend disclosing that Fenderson was sexually abusive and not wanting to go home when he was present there, court records state.
The alleged sexual abuse ended when the girl's family moved out of state and Fenderson did not accompany them, records state.
