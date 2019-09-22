{{featured_button_text}}

During Strack & Van Til’s two-week “Checkout Challenge,” which ran Aug. 3 through 18, Strack & Van Til’s Lake County customers helped to raise $25,517 to support The Salvation Army’s humanitarian programs and services for Lake County residents.

The Porter County stores raised $14,276  during the same time frame, with those funds going directly to The Salvation Army of Porter County.

The Salvation Army services include homelessness prevention, food pantry and hot meals, emergency assistance, after-school and music programs for children and youth, and much more.

