Pictured are Dave Wilkinson, COO, Strack & Van Til; Major Barbara Miller, Salvation Army Lake County; Jeff Strack, President, Strack & Van Til; and Kevin Feldman, Development Director, Salvation Army Lake County.
Accepting a check for The Salvation Army Porter County are Dave Wilkinson, COO, Strack & Van Til; Angela Kalin, Development Director, Salvation Army Porter County; Abby Nicolai, Salvation Army Porter County Commander; Christopher Nicolai, Salvation Army Porter County Commander; and Jeff Strack, President Strack & Van Til.
During Strack & Van Til’s two-week “Checkout Challenge,” which ran Aug. 3 through 18, Strack & Van Til’s Lake County customers helped to raise $25,517 to support The Salvation Army’s humanitarian programs and services for Lake County residents.
The Porter County stores raised $14,276 during the same time frame, with those funds going directly to The Salvation Army of Porter County.
