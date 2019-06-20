PORTER — Celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, and learn about the traditions of the Swedish immigrants at Indiana Dunes National Park’s historic Chellberg Farm at 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be dancing, music, customs, crafts, and food associated with this special day. Youngsters can play traditional farm games and see the farm’s many resident animals. Traditional Swedish food items go on sale starting at noon. Bench seating is available or feel free to bring a blanket or folding chairs.
Bring a flower for good luck to place on the maypole before 1 p.m. At 1:15 p.m. enjoy the special musical procession culminating in the raising of the newly decorated maypole.
Chellberg Farm is located on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 in Porter. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call 219-395-1882 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/indu and Facebook at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunes.