Chesterton Art Center hosts Critique Night.

CHESTERTON — Local painter,Mark VanderVinne hosts Critique Night at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at the Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St.
The series kicks off June 5. Guests are welcome to show up with no prior registration required. All ability levels and artistic styles are encouraged.
VanderVinne is a painter, but will be able to advise artists in other mediums as well.
Guests may simply sit and listen, but the goal of the evening is to build community. Participation is encouraged.
Artists can bring in a piece of work at any stage - from conception to the final version.
Critique Night is a monthly event at the Chesterton Art Center. For more information, contact the Chesterton Art Center at 219-926-4711. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton, IN 46304. For more information about upcoming events, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.