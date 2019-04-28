CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center starts a new session of its Monday Night Ceramics classes on May 13.
During this 5-week class, beginning students will develop fundamental wheel-throwing techniques; returning students will refine their techniques to create more complex forms. The instructor, Tom Cernius, will do short demonstrations while assisting students individually to improve their throwing skills. Hand-building and sculpture are also encouraged.
Students can try their hand at slab-building, pinch-pot hand-building, as well as basic sculptural techniques - including figurine/small statue construction. All the pieces will be glazed during the final class.
The cost for class, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., is $135, with members receiving a $25 discount. The cost of clay is an additional $15, payable to the instructor on the first day of class. All other supplies are included. To register, call the Chesterton Art Center at 219-926-4711. For a list of all adult classes offered at the Art Center, see the website at www.chestertonart.com. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St.