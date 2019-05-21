CHESTERTON — A family-owned business is bringing fresh fun to downtown Chesterton with the opening of Moth Wing Studio May 25.
Moth Wing Studio is a DIY art studio inside of Hopkins' Ace Hardware at 325 S. Calumet Rd. The large space includes areas for ceramic painting, spin art and fused glass creation.
Mark and Michele Hopkins purchased Hopkins' Ace Hardware in 2005. Two years later, they purchased the building where the store is currently located and opened for business May 2007. Including two children, Ryan and Emily, the family has lived in Chesterton their whole lives. Ryan is the manager of the hardware store and Emily is the manager of the new studio.
"I love the small town," Michele said. "We just thought it would be nice to have something where people could just walk in without having to sign up or have a class."
Moth Wing Studio is hosting an opening day May 25 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. On that day, customers can tour the studio, watch demonstrations and start a project of their own, according to the studio's Facebook page.
The construction of the studio space began June 2018. The area was used by TLC and when the company left the space, Mark tried to rent the area out. He looked at hosting other retail business in the space, but "didn't think they brought anything to the table, as far as downtown Chesterton goes."
Emily and Michele had been thinking about the art studio for about three years, Mark said. With the available space, the family decided to go for it.
"I just couldn't convince myself to do a laundromat or something like that," Mark said. "This is way more fun."
In the studio, customers can paint ceramic pieces, which will be fired in the on-site kiln. Spin art is made with canvas spun fast with paint poured on as its spinning. The Hopkins say its "instant fun" and "addicting".
There is a cordoned-off area for glass projects and an age requirement because it is working with sharp pieces of glass. Emily said there are so many opportunities for glass projects: dishes, plant stakes, wind chimes and whatever people can think to make.
It's a more time-consuming project compared to the other activities, according to the Hopkins.
"This is really fun," Michele said. "... it's intimidating, but once it's fused in the kiln, it looks fantastic."
The family took a class and have practiced working with fused glass for the past year, learning different techniques.
"It's just relaxing," Michele said. "I think once people see that it's not intimating, because you are intimidated when you sit down with a blank piece of glass and you're like, 'I don't know what to with it.' But before you know it, it looks gorgeous."
The studio plans to host events and groups for birthday parties. There are other opportunities in Chesterton for art, but the Hopkins saw the opportunity with the space they already had to add to the scene.
"We just wanted to add something to the town," Emily said. She and Michele said they wanted to give teenagers and families something to do.
Eventually, the back end of the studio will connect to the inside of Ace Hardware and customers can enter both ways.