Chesterton firefighter injured while battling blaze at pipeline construction site
CHESTERON — A firefighter was injured while battling a brush fire Thursday at the ANR Pipeline construction site when one of the legs of his pants ignited, town officials said.

The firefighter was taken from the scene to a local hospital and reported still feeling soreness early Friday, Interim Fire Chief Eric Camel said in a release from town government.

Crews responded about 12:39 p.m. Thursday to the construction site, where a sediment filter sock was on fire, the release states.

Firefighters used about 1,500 gallons of water to extinguish the flames but were forced to open the silt sock to douse the embers.

It was at that point a burning part of the sock rolled onto the firefighter's right leg, causing the pant leg to ignite, the release states.

The burning pant leg was then doused with a hose line.

The firefighter was transported to Franciscan Emergency Center Chesterton.

Crews cleared the scene about 1:32 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.

