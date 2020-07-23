Chesterton High School graduation canceled after student test positive for COVID-19

"Students, I cannot express enough that I know this announcement comes as a great disappointment to you and your families," Chesterton High School Principal Brent Martinson writes in the letter. "There is nothing I, or anyone at CHS, can say to make up for the ceremony you so rightfully deserved. However, I am confident that most, if not all, will agree that the Duneland School Corporation must take proactive measures to prevent the spread of this virus and protect the health of our students, staff and families."