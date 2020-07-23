Chesterton High School graduation canceled after student test positive for COVID-19

CHESTERTON — Chesterton High School officials have canceled their Friday commencement plans after learning of student who has tested positive for COVID-19.
School administrators first learned of the positive case Wednesday morning and informed the Porter County Health Department, according to a letter shared with students and parents.
School officials believe the student who tested positive was in contact over the weekend with other students graduating in the Class of 2020.
"Since we cannot accurately account for the students who were in direct contact with the infected student, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday evening," the Chesterton letter reads, citing contact tracing guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health.
School leaders are planning an alternative graduation ceremony, still to take place on Friday, including a car parade and drive-thru graduation event.
Chesterton High School's graduation was originally scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the high school football stadium.
Recent football stadium graduations at Crown Point High School and Lake Central High School, though ticketed, brought thousands in attendance.
"Students, I cannot express enough that I know this announcement comes as a great disappointment to you and your families," Chesterton High School Principal Brent Martinson writes in the letter. "There is nothing I, or anyone at CHS, can say to make up for the ceremony you so rightfully deserved. However, I am confident that most, if not all, will agree that the Duneland School Corporation must take proactive measures to prevent the spread of this virus and protect the health of our students, staff and families."
More information about Friday's alternative graduation celebrations will be shared later today, according to the letter.
