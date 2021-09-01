 Skip to main content
Chesterton High School looking for homecoming parade participants
HOMECOMING

Chesterton High School looking for homecoming parade participants

Chesterton Middle School

Chesterton High School is looking for community participants for its annual homecoming parade.

 AnnMarie Hilton, The Times

CHESTERTON — It's almost Homecoming season, and Chesterton High School is looking for parade participants. 

Local community groups and organizations interested in participating in the parade should contact the CHS assistant principal's office by Sept. 8. The office can be reached by phone at 219-983-3730 or by emailing Assistant Principal Robert Blumenthal at rblumenthal@duneland.k12.in.us.

When expressing interest, groups are asked to provide the name of the group, number of participants and what type of transportation will be used. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The CHS Homecoming Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 from the Chesterton Middle School pool parking lot. Lineup for the parade starts at 3 p.m.

The parade route heads east from the pool parking lot traveling from Porter Avenue to Calumet Road. It will head north to Broadway and then west to Sixth Street before ending back at the middle school.

Tags

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

