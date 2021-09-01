Chesterton High School looking for homecoming parade participants

CHESTERTON — It's almost Homecoming season, and Chesterton High School is looking for parade participants.

Local community groups and organizations interested in participating in the parade should contact the CHS assistant principal's office by Sept. 8. The office can be reached by phone at 219-983-3730 or by emailing Assistant Principal Robert Blumenthal at rblumenthal@duneland.k12.in.us.

When expressing interest, groups are asked to provide the name of the group, number of participants and what type of transportation will be used.

The CHS Homecoming Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 from the Chesterton Middle School pool parking lot. Lineup for the parade starts at 3 p.m.

The parade route heads east from the pool parking lot traveling from Porter Avenue to Calumet Road. It will head north to Broadway and then west to Sixth Street before ending back at the middle school.

