Jimmy Wayne Clark Jr.

Arrest date: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Age: 48

Residence: Chesterton

Booking Number: 1903282

Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery

CHESTERTON — A Chesterton man was arrested for allegedly fighting a 71-year-old man over keys to a truck.

Jimmy Clark Jr., 48, was charged with misdemeanor battery after he attacked a man over keys, according to a police report.

The victim told police he was trying to keep Clark from visiting a woman with whom Clark had previously been in a relationship. She had a restraining order issued against him.

Clark apparently heard the victim had visited her recently and became irritated by the news.

A witness told police he saw Clark shove him to the ground. He reportedly suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Clark was booked into Porter County Jail on July 30.

