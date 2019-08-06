CHESTERTON — A Chesterton man was arrested for allegedly fighting a 71-year-old man over keys to a truck.
Jimmy Clark Jr., 48, was charged with misdemeanor battery after he attacked a man over keys, according to a police report.
The victim told police he was trying to keep Clark from visiting a woman with whom Clark had previously been in a relationship. She had a restraining order issued against him.
Clark apparently heard the victim had visited her recently and became irritated by the news.
A witness told police he saw Clark shove him to the ground. He reportedly suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
Clark was booked into Porter County Jail on July 30.