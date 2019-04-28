A Chesterton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in rural Porter County on Sunday morning, authorities said.
Douglas Coslet, 33, was riding westbound on Burdick Road in Westchester Township when he drifted off the pavement at a curve in the road, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s office.
Coslet’s Kawasaki motorcycle struck a utility pole head on, police said, citing witness statements. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not immediately clear what caused Coslet to leave the roadway, but investigators say excess speed may have been a factor. Toxicology results are pending, according to police.
Coslet was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.