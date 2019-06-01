CHESTERTON — Chesterton has secured more than $1 million for the last link in expanding the Westchester-Liberty trail.
The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission awarded the $1.4-million grant, which will cover the majority of the costs of this final phase of the trail expansion. Chesterton will be required to cover about $300,000.
The Westchester Liberty Trail runs from Prairie Duneland and continues to the high school and the local Boys & Girls Club. The third phase will head east and cross Indiana 49 to connect the eastern side of the town to the west.
Councilman Jim Ton, the council's representative to NIRPC, said it was going to help improve safety for pedestrian and bike traffic, the most common form of transportation among high school students.
“This will link up the high school, which is going to be great for these students. When you get over by Chesterton High School, there's really no sidewalks or paths for people who do go by foot. So where do they go? The street,” he said.
Ton said the town's other big hope is bringing in joggers, bikers and more coming through the trail system, whether they're local or tourists up from the Dunes.
“If we make it so that Chesterton is a feasible spot for them to stop for bikers, joggers, that's great for local business,” he said.
The relatively high expense for the project stems from some of the areas being wetlands.
“It's way more expensive but it's what's needed,” Ton said.
Once the last phase is finished, the end of the trail could be connected to the proposed expansion of a north-south trail from the Dunes to the Kankakee River.
“This is something still in the pipeline, but getting this whole system, north to south, east to west, all connected would be a big help for Chesterton as a whole," Ton said.