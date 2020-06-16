You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chicago aldermen propose removing police from public schools
topical alert urgent

Chicago aldermen propose removing police from public schools

{{featured_button_text}}
Protests Illinois

A sign is seen outside of Federal Plaza during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen announced a plan Tuesday to remove police officers from city schools amid growing outcry for police reforms in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The proposal ending the city's $33 million deal with the Chicago Police Department follows similar action in Minneapolis and Seattle.

Proponents say police in schools can be intimidating to students and criminalize student behavior in Chicago's public schools, where the vast majority of students are black and Hispanic.

Chicago panel to review police department's policy on force
Chicago nearly triples per capita police spending since '64

Alderman Roderick Sawyer, a sponsor, said historically police were called to schools to protect from outside threats.

“Now our students are being criminalized for being students at CPS and that's not right,” he said at a news conference. “We want to make sure that our children have every opportunity to learn and grow from children to young adults and police officers in schools is not the answer.”

The plan, to be introduced Wednesday for a vote next month, requires the police chief to end the contract within 75 days.

However, the proposal faces hurdles.

Public defender seeks probe into deputies' posts after march
Chicago investigating officers 'lounging' during unrest

Mayor Lori Lightfoot doesn't support the idea, saying earlier this month that additional security is needed and the district strikes the right balance in how it uses officers.

Chicago police deferred comment to school officials, who didn't return messages Tuesday

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story