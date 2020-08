Chicago and 3 other cities sue to stop spread of ghost guns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Chicago and three other cities sued the federal government Wednesday to stop the proliferation of what are advertised as easy-to-assemble guns that require no serial numbers or background checks.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court asked a judge to stop the government from letting gun parts that can easily be converted to functioning weapons be distributed without restrictions.

The lawsuit was brought against the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives cities of Chicago; Syracuse, New York; Columbia, South Carolina; and San Jose, California — along with the Everytown for Gun Safety group.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Justice Department. ATF spokesperson Andre R. Miller said the agency doesn't comment on litigation.

The lawsuit alleged that sales of the so-called ghost guns have grown during the pandemic. The weapons that contain no registration numbers that could be used to trace them and require no background checks increasingly have shown up at crime scenes, government officials say.

“It’s simple – individuals with dangerous histories shouldn’t be able to order lethal weapons on the internet with a few quick clicks," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a release.