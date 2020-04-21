You are the owner of this article.
Chicago archdiocese settles suit in 2015 abuse of 7-year-old girl
Chicago archdiocese settles suit in 2015 abuse of 7-year-old girl

Archdiocese of Chicago

The scene of a press conference in the Archdiocese of Chicago offices, Jan. 6, 2004, in Chicago. The Archdiocese of Chicago has settled a lawsuit that alleged a 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a church camp in 2015, an attorney for the girl announced Monday.

 Stephen J. Carrera, AP

CHICAGO — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has settled a lawsuit that alleged a 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a church camp in 2015, an attorney for the girl announced Monday.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci in a news release did not name the camp where the alleged assault took place. However, he said the girl, now 12, was repeatedly abused by a camp counselor in multiple locations at a suburban Chicago church.

The girl told a teacher about the assault, who notified the girl’s father. According to Romanucci, the archdiocese discouraged the father from calling police, contending the allegations would ruin the girl’s reputation and hurt attendance at the church.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese declined to comment on the case.

Romanucci asserted the unidentified counselor who the girl accused of abusing her had aroused suspicions about his mental health. It wasn’t immediately known if charges were filed in the case.

"The church leaders involved had knowledge that this man should not be responsible for young girls," said Martin Gould, another attorney representing the girl.

Romanucci said the case reflected "continued negligence by church leaders."

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

