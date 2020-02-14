You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chicago-area student freed from immigrant detention center
alert urgent

Chicago-area student freed from immigrant detention center

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago high school student was released from a southern Illinois immigrant detention center with supporters planning to continue a fight against her deportation to Honduras.

Meydi Guzman, 18, was granted bond Wednesday from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Sara Huser, Guzman’s Crystal Lake High School counselor, posted the $2,000 bond and has offered to take in Guzman while she is free. Guzman’s release Thursday means returning to school and possibly staying on track for graduation.

Lawyers: Immigration court system is 'red tape gone crazy'

“I am really happy and thankful for all the people who helped me,” she said.

Guzman’s attorneys said she and her father fled Honduras in 2018 after a group of gang members sexually assaulted her. Guzman granted attorneys Kevin Bruning and Nathan Reyes permission to share her story.

Guzman and her father, Fabio Guzman-Reyes, were stopped by border patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande River and released on their promise to attend court hearings. The pair missed a Feb. 28, 2019 hearing in Chicago, due to a possible mix-up in scheduling paperwork, according to Reyes and Bruning.

Mexican man held by ICE in northern Illinois dies in custody

Their case was continued to Oct. 16, when they returned to court and were arrested.

Reyes and Bruning have filed a petition for asylum on Guzman's behalf and asked that a judge dismiss the order for Guzman's deportation.

5 important stories to know today: 

1 of 5
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

DACA recipients embrace activism
Lee-wire

DACA recipients embrace activism

  • Updated

PHOENIX — Tony Valdovinos didn't know he was in the U.S. illegally until he tried to join the Marine Corps at 18 and learned he was born in Mexico.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts