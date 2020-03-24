Chicago Assembly Plant, other Ford plants won't reopen as planned on March 30

Ford has been doing a deep cleaning of the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, and other automotive factories across the country to protect workers from the novel coronavirus, which by Tuesday had infected more than 400,000 and killed more than 18,500 people worldwide.

But now the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said it won't be able to resume production as planned on March 30. The company is reassessing the timing of reopening its plants in North America.

"Ford’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees, dealers, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. In light of various governments’ orders to stay and work from home, Ford is not planning to restart our plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Monday, March 30 as originally hoped," Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s North America president. "We are assessing various options and working with union leaders — including the United Auto Workers and Unifor — on the optimal timing for resuming vehicle production, keeping the well-being of our workforce top of mind."