Chicago cancels Lollapalooza, other festivals due to coronavirus

The rates of infections and hospitalizations have slowed, prompting state and city officials to loosen restrictions aimed at curbing the spread. Illinois began doing so at the end of May. Chicago followed suit last week, for instance, allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

However, city officials are preparing for a possible surge after numerous demonstrations and protests in the wake of George Floyd's death drew crowds to cities big and small.

Officials continued to calculate the financial toll.

The International Manufacturing Technology Show scheduled to be held at McCormick Place in September became the latest trade show to be scrapped because of the pandemic. More than 129,000 people had signed up to attend, and McCormick Place spokeswoman Cynthia McCafferty told The Chicago Tribune that the show was expected to account for more than 99,300 hotel room nights.

Conventions are crucial to the city’s financial health, and the show is the latest of nearly 100 events at McCormick Place to be canceled this year. McCafferty said those cancellations add up to a loss of more than $1.4 billion that attendees would have spent on things like hotels, entertainment, restaurants and transportation.