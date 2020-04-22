You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chicago City Council signs off on new police superintendent
urgent

Chicago City Council signs off on new police superintendent

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Police Superintendent

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown, right speaks to reporters after Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, nominated him to be Chicago's next police superintendent April 3.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve the appointment of former Dallas Police Chief David Brown as the city's new police superintendent.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced earlier this month that she had selected Brown, 59, to head the police force in the nation's third largest city. The council approved his appointment 50-0.

Brown succeeds Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck, the retired Los Angeles police chief who assumed control of the 13,000-member police force while a national search was conducted to find a permanent replacement for Eddie Johnson.

Lightfoot fired Johnson in December, just days after he announced his retirement, saying he had lied to her about an incident last October when he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle after having drinks.

Brown, who retired from the Dallas police force in 2016, takes over the Chicago Police Department at a difficult time. Like law enforcement agencies around the country, the CPD has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and has lost three officers to the virus.

At the same time, after a few years of decline in the number of shootings and killings in the city, Chicago has seen a 14% increase in homicides this year, and shootings have spiked by 25%. The rise in gun violence comes despite a statewide stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts