Chicago cops in station shooting stripped of police powers

“The FOP believes no officer should be subject to discipline until an investigation is completed,” said Martin Preib, a union official. "COPA should not be pandering to the media until the investigation has taken place.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at a Red Line L station in downtown Chicago, when the two officers responded to another officer's call for assistance with a man spotted jumping from one train car to another, which is illegal.

The widely circulated video taken by someone who was in the station shows a male officer lying on top of the suspect at the base of an escalator and struggling to keep the man still. The man can be heard saying, “I did nothing to you,” as the officer keeps telling him, “Stop resisting.” As they stand up, a female officer appears to try to pepper spray the man's face, before telling the man to show his hands so the officers can handcuff him.

The man refuses to be handcuffed and as he stands, stun guns that the officers apparently used on the man can be seen on the floor. With the man still struggling to get away, the female officer shouted, “Give him your hands,” and a gunshot rang out. As the man fled up the escalator with the officers in pursuit, a second shot was fired out of view of the camera, though it's unclear which officer fired the shots.