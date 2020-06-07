ChicaGo Dash resumes regular service
The ChicaGo Dash bus provides an alternative for commuting to Chicago. 

VALPARAISO — The city's ChicaGO Dash express commuter bus service to downtown Chicago will resume hauling passengers Monday for the first time since the route was shut down because of the coronavirus.

Transit Manager Don Lorntzen said the Dash, which was running five buses each way daily before the virus, will start with two routes departing Valparaiso at 6 and 7 a.m. and leaving from Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street in Chicago at 4 and 5 p.m. It also will make stops in the Loop at LaSalle Street and Wacker Drive at 4:10 and 5:10 p.m. and at Clark Street at 4:20 and 5:20 p.m.

"We are asking all riders to please practice social distancing the best they can," Lorntzen said in a statement sent to riders and the media. "Wear masks when social distancing within six feet is not an option."

Drivers will wear masks when picking up and unloading passengers, and they will have masks and hand sanitizer for those needing them. Buses will be limited to 25 passengers. If more than that want to ride, they won't be turned away but another bus will be added to the route the next day. No fares will be charged through the rest of June. Also, the shuttle service to the South Shore's Dune Park station will resume its schedule Monday to coincide with the train schedule.

"Please, if you are sick, stay home," Lorntzen's statement said. "If you cough or sneeze, do it into your elbow or a tissue, not your hand. We wish to keep everyone safe and well riding our buses and need everyone's help to do this. Do not leave trash on the bus. Please throw it away in a trash can."

Lorntzen said the buses and high touch areas will be sanitized nightly.

