ChicaGo Dash resumes regular service

VALPARAISO — The city's ChicaGO Dash express commuter bus service to downtown Chicago will resume hauling passengers Monday for the first time since the route was shut down because of the coronavirus.
Transit Manager Don Lorntzen said the Dash, which was running five buses each way daily before the virus, will start with two routes departing Valparaiso at 6 and 7 a.m. and leaving from Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street in Chicago at 4 and 5 p.m. It also will make stops in the Loop at LaSalle Street and Wacker Drive at 4:10 and 5:10 p.m. and at Clark Street at 4:20 and 5:20 p.m.
"We are asking all riders to please practice social distancing the best they can," Lorntzen said in a statement sent to riders and the media. "Wear masks when social distancing within six feet is not an option."
Drivers will wear masks when picking up and unloading passengers, and they will have masks and hand sanitizer for those needing them. Buses will be limited to 25 passengers. If more than that want to ride, they won't be turned away but another bus will be added to the route the next day. No fares will be charged through the rest of June. Also, the shuttle service to the South Shore's Dune Park station will resume its schedule Monday to coincide with the train schedule.
"Please, if you are sick, stay home," Lorntzen's statement said. "If you cough or sneeze, do it into your elbow or a tissue, not your hand. We wish to keep everyone safe and well riding our buses and need everyone's help to do this. Do not leave trash on the bus. Please throw it away in a trash can."
Lorntzen said the buses and high touch areas will be sanitized nightly.
Audrey Nicole Wrisley
Bryce Lee Schinella
Buster Chad Thrasher
Chrisitian Peter Warren
Christopher Michael Cadle
Courtney Marie Schick
Danny Michael Pikney Jr.
Dawn Lynn Buzbee
Deborah Lynn Smith
Donovan Jonte Harris
Drew Roger Ellian
Hayley Lynn McCuan
Heather Nicole Wallace
Heidi Nicole Warona
Hezekiah Williams
Jacob Ryan Morgan
Jamaille Rea Shaw
James Edward Millison
Jeremy Richard Robinson
Jessica Lyn Stivanson
Jill Rae Pero
Joseph Allen Travis
Kenneth Todd Wiles
Marc Elliott Smith
Melissa Ann Baker
Nashawn Marcelle Witherspoon
Nikolas David Faulker
Raquel Chavez
Robert Samuel Parks
Samuel Vaughan Clarida
Sean Carson Cunningham
Shalinda Holliday
Tricia Ann Wiegand
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.