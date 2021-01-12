Chicago eases travel restrictions, including shorter quarantine

CHICAGO — Citing improved COVID-19 numbers, the city of Chicago on Tuesday announced an easing of its emergency travel order.

The red, or highest risk, category was removed, and the quarantine requirement was cut from 14 days to 10.

States other than Illinois, plus Puerto Rico, are now assigned orange or yellow designations.

"Orange" designates states with more than 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents, and requires either a 10-day quarantine or a negative test result no more than 72 hours before arrival in Illinois.

"Yellow" indicates states with 15 or fewer daily cases per 100,000 residents and requires neither a quarantine nor a pre-arrival negative test.

The only state currently meeting the "yellow" guideline is Hawaii.

The advisory advises against all travel to "orange" states and against non-essential travel to "yellow" states. It also re-emphasizes the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.